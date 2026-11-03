Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh exit 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel
What's the story
The sequel to the hit comedy Malamaal Weekly is in the works, but it will not feature the original director Priyadarshan or lead actor Riteish Deshmukh. Priyadarshan confirmed to Variety India that he has no plans to work on the sequel, saying, "I am not doing it. I have decided not to do any sequel."
Film's success
Response to the original 'Malamaal Weekly'
Released in 2006, Malamaal Weekly was a comedy film written and directed by Priyadarshan.
It starred Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a commercial success at the box office.
The movie is an adaptation of the 1998 Hollywood comedy Waking Ned Devine.
Sequel details
Sequel to have new team and cast
Filmmaker Amit Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has come on board to direct the comic caper.
"The casting has been finalized, and the team will announce it shortly," a source told Variety India.
Meanwhile, the original follows Lilaram, a lottery vendor, whose customer wins the jackpot, then dies of shock.
Lilaram then fights for the money, with everyone around him after it too.