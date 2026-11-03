Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh exit 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel

Filmmaker Amit Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has come on board to direct the comic caper.

"The casting has been finalized, and the team will announce it shortly," a source told Variety India.

Meanwhile, the original follows Lilaram, a lottery vendor, whose customer wins the jackpot, then dies of shock.

Lilaram then fights for the money, with everyone around him after it too.