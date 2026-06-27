Priyadarshan brings Kumar and Khan for 'Haiwaan' September 11, 2026
Entertainment
Priyadarshan is bringing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for Haiwaan, a thriller hitting theaters on September 11, 2026.
The film's announcement on Instagram ("One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you'll want to remember") has already got fans buzzing.
'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of 'Oppam'
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.
This time, Saif plays a visually impaired man caught up in a murder mystery, trying to protect a child from danger, with Akshay in another key role.
The cast also includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and a special appearance by Mohanlal.
Director Priyadarshan shared how meaningful it felt to work with Mohanlal again and called collaborating with Saif deeply meaningful, given his family's legacy in cricket.