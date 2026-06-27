Priyadarshan brings Kumar and Khan for 'Haiwaan' September 11, 2026

'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of 'Oppam'

Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.

This time, Saif plays a visually impaired man caught up in a murder mystery, trying to protect a child from danger, with Akshay in another key role.

The cast also includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and a special appearance by Mohanlal.

Director Priyadarshan shared how meaningful it felt to work with Mohanlal again and called collaborating with Saif deeply meaningful, given his family's legacy in cricket.