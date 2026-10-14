Priyadarshan doesn't think 'Hera Pheri 3' will 'ever get made'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to direct Bhagam Bhag 2, a sequel to his own successful comedy film from 2006. The original starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Govinda. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan explained his decision by stating that he doesn't want to work on iconic projects unless he has a significantly better story to tell. He also gave an update about one sequel he was making, Hera Pheri 3.
Sequel philosophy
Sequels should be an improvement over original, says Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan emphasized that sequels should ideally be an improvement over the original.
He cited the Terminator franchise as an example, where the second part was superior to the first.
"Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn't do it," he said, adding that if a sequel doesn't improve upon its predecessor, it diminishes the value of the franchise.
Filmmaking ethos
'Why do you want to spoil that appreciation...'
Priyadarshan elaborated, saying, "What happens with sequels is that they are selling the value of the first film. They are not making a film, they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects."
He revealed that Kumar had approached him to direct Bhagam Bhag 2, but he declined.
"The question is that when you make a film and people appreciate it, why do you want to go and spoil that appreciation by doing a part 2."
Future projects
Will 'Hera Pheri 3' ever get made?
When asked if his reluctance toward sequels also influenced his decision to step back from Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan said it was a complicated issue.
"That has a lot of other complications, too many complications. I'd need chapters and chapters to talk about it."
Asked if he thinks the third part of the comedy franchise will ever hit the screens, he said, "I don't think it will ever get made."
Recap
Timeline of complications surrounding 'Hera Pheri 3'
Hera Pheri 3 first saw Rawal quit, then rejoin the project. The makers kept getting dragged to court in multiple cases.
Finally, in May, Priyadarshan stepped away from the film, doubling down on his decision in later months and noting there was no future for the comedy film. He also blamed disagreement with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for the step.
Kumar, Rawal, and Suniel Shetty have shown continued interest, though.