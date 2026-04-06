Priyadarshan denies 'Bhooth Bangla' borrowed from Satyajit Ray at launch Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Director Priyadarshan has addressed claims that his film Bhooth Bangla used a hook line from a classic Satyajit Ray song, saying the track Ram Ji Bhala Karein is original.

At the trailer launch on April 6, he explained, the word Bhoot shows up in lots of songs, and our tune isn't borrowed from anywhere.