Priyadarshan denies 'Bhooth Bangla' borrowed from Satyajit Ray at launch
Entertainment
Director Priyadarshan has addressed claims that his film Bhooth Bangla used a hook line from a classic Satyajit Ray song, saying the track Ram Ji Bhala Karein is original.
At the trailer launch on April 6, he explained, the word Bhoot shows up in lots of songs, and our tune isn't borrowed from anywhere.
Priyadarshan calls 'Bhooth Bangla' lyrics tribute
Priyadarshan also shared how much he respects Ray's work and said the lyrics are a tribute, not a rip-off.
Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, and lands in theaters April 16.