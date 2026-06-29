Priyadarshan exits 'Hera Pheri 3,' says it may 'never' release

Producer's view

Meanwhile, producer says things are moving ahead

On Monday, Nadiadwallah announced Priyadarshan's exit from the project. He said, "Things are on track and moving in the right direction." "Priyadarshan is not part of it." Earlier, on Sunday, he told ANI that the film will start "very soon." With Priyadarshan and Nadiadwallah giving two different outcomes for Hera Pheri 3, it remains to be seen how things will ultimately pan out.