Priyadarshan exits 'Hera Pheri 3,' says it may 'never' release
What's the story
In a major blow to fans of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise, director Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is no longer associated with the third installment. The filmmaker had expressed optimism earlier this year about the film's release, but has now revealed his exit from the project. His confirmation comes after producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah told Variety India that Priyadarshan won't helm the threequel.
Statement
'Whether I am involved or not is unimportant'
Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, "What Feroze has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present." "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."
Producer's view
Meanwhile, producer says things are moving ahead
On Monday, Nadiadwallah announced Priyadarshan's exit from the project. He said, "Things are on track and moving in the right direction." "Priyadarshan is not part of it." Earlier, on Sunday, he told ANI that the film will start "very soon." With Priyadarshan and Nadiadwallah giving two different outcomes for Hera Pheri 3, it remains to be seen how things will ultimately pan out.
Film's troubles
'Hera Pheri 3' has faced several delays
Apart from the legal battle over its rights, Hera Pheri 3 also faced trouble when actor Paresh Rawal suddenly quit the project. This led to his co-star Akshay Kumar suing him for ₹25 crore. However, Rawal later confirmed that he had resolved his issues with the makers amicably. The film also stars Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role.