Priyadarshan responds to Arshad Warsi's "bad experience" on Hulchul
Entertainment
Director Priyadarshan has addressed Arshad Warsi's recent comments about having a "bad experience" while filming the comedy Hulchul.
Priyadarshan said he was surprised and disappointed, especially since Warsi had earlier spoken fondly of the film's success and how much audiences loved it.
What actually happened?
Warsi shared in an interview that his role in Hulchul turned out very different from what he expected, and he only realized it during filming.
He also hinted that Priyadarshan might not have known about these changes, so he doesn't blame him personally.
Despite this behind-the-scenes drama, Hulchul is still streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.