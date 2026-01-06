Riteish Deshmukh gets real about hosting 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh is back to host Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, and he's not shy about the pressures that come with it.

With the show kicking off on January 11, he shared, "I like how Bigg Boss Marathi has a distinct identity. Last year was my first experience. This year, I am hoping exciting contestants come on the show."