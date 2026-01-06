Riteish Deshmukh gets real about hosting 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'
Riteish Deshmukh is back to host Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, and he's not shy about the pressures that come with it.
With the show kicking off on January 11, he shared, "I like how Bigg Boss Marathi has a distinct identity. Last year was my first experience. This year, I am hoping exciting contestants come on the show."
What's new this season?
Deshmukh described himself as a "reactive personality," saying he responds to whatever happens in the house—though he admits hosting isn't always easy.
The new Heaven & Hell-themed season will be filmed at Film City, Mumbai, airing nightly at 8:00pm on Colors Marathi and streaming on JioHotstar.
How is Riteish changing things up?
Last season, which ran from July to October 2025 and saw Suraj Chavan win ₹25 lakh, Deshmukh kept his reactions in check and let the creative team handle strategy talk.
This time around, he plans to stay more composed during controversies.
The promo even shows him in traditional Maharashtrian attire surrounded by festive energy—setting the vibe for what's ahead!