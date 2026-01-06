'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits $1B, keeps the box office buzzing Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is making waves—this third Pandora adventure, which fans have come to expect to be filled with epic Na'vi conflicts and wild visuals, just crossed $1 billion worldwide.

Released in December, it stayed on top for three straight weeks, demonstrating the franchise's enduring appeal.