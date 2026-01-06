'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits $1B, keeps the box office buzzing
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is making waves—this third Pandora adventure, which fans have come to expect to be filled with epic Na'vi conflicts and wild visuals, just crossed $1 billion worldwide.
Released in December, it stayed on top for three straight weeks, demonstrating the franchise's enduring appeal.
In numbers:
In just 17 days, "Fire and Ash" pulled in $306 million in North America and $777 million internationally, hitting a global total of $1.08 billion.
For context, even Disney's "Zootopia 2" added another $19 million recently but still trails behind with a total of $1.59 billion.
What else is hot at the movies?
It's not just Avatar grabbing attention—"The Housemaid" earned nearly $15 million last weekend (now at $75.7 million US/$57.3 million international), all from a modest budget of $35 million.
Meanwhile, "Marty Supreme" brought in another solid weekend with its North American tally reaching $56 million so far.