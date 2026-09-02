Priyadarshan says he hates shooting comedies despite 'Hera Pheri' success
Entertainment
Priyadarshan, the director behind Bollywood favorites like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, just shared that he actually dislikes making comedies.
He told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, I hate shooting comedies," but after Hera Pheri became a hit in 2000, comedy films pretty much took over his career.
Priyadarshan returns to drama with 'Haiwaan'
He started out with serious movies like Gardish and Virasat, but ended up directing 16 comedies out of his last 20 Hindi films.
Even so, Priyadarshan says he prefers humor that fits naturally into the story rather than forced jokes.
Now he's switching things up again: his new film Haiwaan (with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan) marks his return to serious drama and releases September 11.