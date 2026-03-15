Priyadarshan set 'Bhagam Bhag' rule for latecomer Govinda: What was it

When director Priyadarshan cast Govinda in the comedy Bhagam Bhag, he set a clear rule: show up on time. "I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don't do the film if you cannot come on time," Priyadarshan shared recently.

How did it go? Turns out, Govinda nailed it: he was punctual every day.

Priyadarshan even said getting both Govinda and Salman Khan to set at 5am was a bigger win for him than his Padma Shri award.

"I really enjoyed working with him," the director added.

Plot of 'Bhagam Bhag' Released in December (year not specified in the source), Bhagam Bhag is about a Mumbai theater group stuck in London without their lead actress.

The film starred Akshay Kumar and Govinda (whose chemistry Priyadarshan described as "dynamite"), plus Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, and was shot around Oxford and London.