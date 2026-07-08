'Golmaal 5': Priyamani to play negative role

Returning cast

Other details about the movie

In addition to the new additions, Golmaal 5 will also see the return of Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and has been a hit with audiences. The film series has reportedly earned over ₹600 crore globally through its four parts so far. The makers are eyeing an early-2027 release for Golmaal 5.