'Golmaal 5': Priyamani to play negative role
What's the story
The fifth installment of the popular Golmaal franchise has gone on floors, with Priyamani reportedly set to play a negative role. The production began in February and was confirmed through an on-set video featuring the star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi (who returns after the first part). Akshay Kumar's inclusion in this film is also a major highlight.
Character details
Priyamani's previous work and other collaborations
Priyamani, known for her roles in The Family Man, Article 370 and Yamadonga, will be essaying a negative character in Golmaal 5, as per Variety India. This is not Priyamani's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty; she previously worked with the director on a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. She also starred alongside Devgn in Maidaan.
Returning cast
Other details about the movie
In addition to the new additions, Golmaal 5 will also see the return of Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and has been a hit with audiences. The film series has reportedly earned over ₹600 crore globally through its four parts so far. The makers are eyeing an early-2027 release for Golmaal 5.