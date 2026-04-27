Priyanka Chopra to have cameo in Mira Nair's 'Amri'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming biopic Amri, based on the life of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil . The film will be helmed by Mira Nair , marking her first collaboration with Chopra. According to Mid-Day, the actor has already completed shooting for her part in the film.

Painter Who was Sher-Gil? Sher-Gil (1913-1941) is regarded as a pioneer of modern Indian art. She was known for her ability to blend Western techniques with Indian themes in her work. Her poignant portraits, often referred to as "India's Frida Kahlo," beautifully capture the lives of India's underprivileged. Born in Budapest to a Sikh aristocrat and a Hungarian singer, she moved to India in 1921 and combined European institutional training with a deep desire to portray Indian reality.

Film details Here's what the report said The film will reportedly explore Sher-Gil's life in Hungary, India, and France. A source told Mid-Day, "There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week." "The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on Varanasi. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days."

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