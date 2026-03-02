Priyanka Chopra joins SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' cast

'Varanasi': Plot, budget, and release date

Varanasi is making headlines as the first Indian movie to film in Antarctica—one of only five films ever to do so.

The story blends mythology and sci-fi, traveling from ancient India all the way to Antarctica.

With a massive budget (₹1,300 crore), music by M.M. Keeravani, and a global shoot across Hyderabad, Odisha, Kenya, and now Antarctica, it's set for release in April 2027.

If you love big adventures and unique settings in cinema, this one's worth keeping an eye on!