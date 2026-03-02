Priyanka Chopra joins SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' cast
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially joined the cast of Varanasi, the highly-anticipated film by director SS Rajamouli.
She had already been publicly announced in the cast; Mahesh Babu posted praise for Chopra's performance in her film The Bluff online, and Chopra replied to his tweet, "Thank you my friend. See you soon in Antarctica."
The reply confirmed the team would be going to Antarctica to shoot.
'Varanasi': Plot, budget, and release date
Varanasi is making headlines as the first Indian movie to film in Antarctica—one of only five films ever to do so.
The story blends mythology and sci-fi, traveling from ancient India all the way to Antarctica.
With a massive budget (₹1,300 crore), music by M.M. Keeravani, and a global shoot across Hyderabad, Odisha, Kenya, and now Antarctica, it's set for release in April 2027.
If you love big adventures and unique settings in cinema, this one's worth keeping an eye on!