Priyanka Chopra says, don't have 'courage' to do Akshay's stunts
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra, who was seen attending the London premiere of her new film Heads of State, spoke about her love for action movies and praised Akshay Kumar, Tom Cruise's work in the genre. She said, "I love what Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar do. They're really good at that." However, she said, "I don't think I have the courage to hang off a plane that's taking off or doing that kind of stuff."
Career goals
Chopra pays tribute to stunt teams
Chopra said she wishes to be "part of big mega movies." She also acknowledged the important role of stunt teams in action films. "We do stand on the shoulders of so many people - there's a massive stunt team that made me do all the things that I did," she said. "There are wires, mats and lots of it. So, it is the magic of the movies."
Film details
'Heads of State' was released on Prime Video
Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, is an American action comedy film starring Chopra alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. In the film, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset on a mission to thwart a global conspiracy. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday and has received positive reviews so far.