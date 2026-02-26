'I was drowning': Priyanka reveals she was 'cornered' in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been vocal about her struggles in Bollywood and how it prompted her to explore Hollywood for a longer career. On Jay Shetty's podcast, the actor recently spoke about feeling "cornered" in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that the limited work opportunities pushed her to seek a new direction, which she found in Hollywood.

Career struggles 'I was in this place...' Chopra Jonas candidly admitted, "Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone, it is not an easy place." She added, "It is political, networky, it is about the moment, it is fleeting." "I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered...work was limited...in order to survive emotionally... I just needed to move."

Career transition 'I need movement to solve my problems' Chopra Jonas revealed that she had to move to a different country to find solutions. She said, "That has always been my answer. I am not someone who stays stagnant. I need movement to solve my problems." Reflecting on her career in Bollywood, she admitted that if she had continued only with Hindi films, her career wouldn't have lasted long. "I was in this place where I was doing good work, but didn't see the longevity that I wanted."

Hollywood journey Her foray into international music Before her web series Quantico premiered in the US in 2015, Chopra Jonas had already made a mark in Hollywood through music. She had sung and appeared in international music videos such as In My City (2012), Exotic, and I Can't Make You Love Me. During this time, she worked with global stars like Pitbull and will.i.am.

