Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits Siddhivinayak Temple amid 'Varanasi' shoot
What's the story
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. The actor, who is currently in India for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, was seen leaving the temple in a pink suit and waving at fans as she walked toward her car. Videos shared online show her smiling and greeting fans gathered outside before getting into her vehicle.
Film progress
Chopra Jonas is busy with 'Varanasi'
Chopra Jonas's temple visit comes days after she was spotted in Hyderabad with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, as filming for Varanasi continued.
The couple also met lead actor Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad's AMB Cinemas.
Photos and videos sparked speculation about whether they had attended a private screening or met after work.
The official Instagram page of AMB Cinemas shared a photo of them, writing, "A truly star-studded evening... It was a pleasure hosting you all."
Career milestone
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Varanasi'
The action-adventure film marks Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus.
It is her first collaboration with Rajamouli and Babu. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.
It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.
Apart from Varanasi, Chopra Jonas has several international projects in the pipeline, including Bluefly opposite Russell Crowe and survival thriller Reset with Orlando Bloom.