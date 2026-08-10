Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits Siddhivinayak Temple amid 'Varanasi' shoot

Chopra Jonas's temple visit comes days after she was spotted in Hyderabad with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, as filming for Varanasi continued.

The couple also met lead actor Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad's AMB Cinemas.

Photos and videos sparked speculation about whether they had attended a private screening or met after work.

The official Instagram page of AMB Cinemas shared a photo of them, writing, "A truly star-studded evening... It was a pleasure hosting you all."