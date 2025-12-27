Next Article
Priyanka Mohan goes retro in '666 Operation Dream Theatre'
Entertainment
Priyanka Mohan's first look from the upcoming Kannada thriller 666 Operation Dream Theatre just dropped, showing her in a stylish retro vibe—think white hat and pearls.
Director Hemanth M Rao shared the reveal on X, calling it "Fluttering through the chaos."
Who else is involved?
The film brings together a big cast with Dhananjaya and Shivarajkumar joining Mohan. It's produced by Dr. Vaishak J Gowda, marking a major team-up for Rao, Gowda, and Shivarajkumar (their earlier project is on pause for now).
Fun fact: Priyanka Mohan recently caught attention for her dance number in Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (2025).