Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2026
What's the story
The Golden Globe Awards have unveiled a star-studded lineup of presenters for this weekend's awards ceremony. Among the notable names are Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney. The announcement was made via the official X account of the Golden Globes on Thursday. Other celebrities set to present include Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis, Pamela Anderson, and Orlando Bloom.
Presenter details
Golden Globes 2026: A look at the full presenter lineup
The 83rd annual Golden Globes will also feature Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Dakota Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jason Bateman. Other presenters include Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart. The list also includes Kyra Sedgwick and Lalisa Manobal (Lisa of BLACKPINK fame).
Event information
Golden Globes 2026: Ceremony details and Chopra's upcoming projects
The presenters will join host Nikki Glaser on stage for the event. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the ceremony will air live on Sunday at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET (Monday at 6:30am IST) on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Meanwhile, Chopra is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film releases during Sankranti 2027. Before that, she will also star in The Bluff for Prime Video.