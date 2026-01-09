Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2026

Event information

Golden Globes 2026: Ceremony details and Chopra's upcoming projects

The presenters will join host Nikki Glaser on stage for the event. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the ceremony will air live on Sunday at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET (Monday at 6:30am IST) on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Meanwhile, Chopra is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film releases during Sankranti 2027. Before that, she will also star in The Bluff for Prime Video.