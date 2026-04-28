Producer Ayyanar moves to Madras High court over 'Kara' title Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Dhanush's new film Kara is caught in a title dispute just days before its April 30 release.

Producer Vengai Ayyanar has taken the matter to the Madras High Court, saying he registered the name Kara back in 2021 for his own movie and worries that having two films with the same title will confuse audiences.

Since his earlier complaints weren't addressed, he's now seeking a legal solution.