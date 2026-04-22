Producer Kapoor explores 'Bhooth Bangla 2' to build franchise

'Bhooth Bangla' plot cast 117 cr

The film stars Kumar as Arjun Acharya, who inherits a haunted mansion that stirs up chaos in the village of Mangalpur. It mixes Indian mythology with Priyadarshan's signature comedy style.

The cast also features Mithila Palkar as Arjun's sister Meera, plus Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal.

So far, it's pulled in an impressive ₹117 crore worldwide.