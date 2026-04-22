Producer Kapoor explores 'Bhooth Bangla 2' to build franchise
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which dropped on April 17, 2026, has turned out to be a crowd-pleaser, especially with families.
Thanks to its strong box office run and positive buzz, producer Ekta Kapoor is exploring Bhooth Bangla 2 and looking to turn it into a full-blown franchise.
'Bhooth Bangla' plot cast 117 cr
The film stars Kumar as Arjun Acharya, who inherits a haunted mansion that stirs up chaos in the village of Mangalpur. It mixes Indian mythology with Priyadarshan's signature comedy style.
The cast also features Mithila Palkar as Arjun's sister Meera, plus Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal.
So far, it's pulled in an impressive ₹117 crore worldwide.