Producer Malhotra confirms 'Ramayana' part 2 delayed to 2028
Entertainment
Ramayana, the much-awaited epic film, just got a timeline update. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that Part two has been pushed to 2028 instead of the earlier plan for 2027. He says it's all about making the finale even more spectacular.
Meanwhile, Part one is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali.
Bilingual 'Ramayana' could become trilogy
If audiences love it, Ramayana could turn into a full trilogy. The film is being made in both Indian and English versions to reach global fans.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring big names like Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, this project comes with a massive ₹4,000 crore budget.
It's even being compared to blockbusters like Avatar and The Lord of the Rings for its scale, and had its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 28.