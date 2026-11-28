Ramayana: Part 1's producer Namit Malhotra has addressed questions about the film's take on Ravana.

He says the movie isn't glorifying him, but instead digs into how Ravana went from being Dashanand, from when he was a child, to becoming one of history's most infamous villains.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead as Lord Rama and Sita.