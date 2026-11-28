Producer Malhotra defends 'Ramayana: Part 1' portrayal of Ravana
Ramayana: Part 1's producer Namit Malhotra has addressed questions about the film's take on Ravana.
He says the movie isn't glorifying him, but instead digs into how Ravana went from being Dashanand, from when he was a child, to becoming one of history's most infamous villains.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead as Lord Rama and Sita.
Malhotra: 'Ramayana' balances Rama Sita
Malhotra shared that the film is just as much about Lord Rama and Sita as it is about understanding Ravana's journey: "We have only shown his journey, from when he was a child to how he became Ravana. He was Dashanand, but why did that child become so powerful?"
Despite some debate, the movie has smashed box office records, earning ₹1,790.10 crore worldwide.
This epic retelling is set to continue in a second part.