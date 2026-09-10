Producer Singh plans 'Hanuman Ansh 2' focusing on Kainchi Dham

Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, has become a surprise hit since August 7.

Producer Namrata Singh is already planning Hanuman Ansh 2, which will focus on Baba's connection to Kainchi Dham.

She hinted that celebrity devotees like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might make cameo appearances, adding some star power for fans.