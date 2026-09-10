Producer Singh plans 'Hanuman Ansh 2' focusing on Kainchi Dham
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, has become a surprise hit since August 7.
Producer Namrata Singh is already planning Hanuman Ansh 2, which will focus on Baba's connection to Kainchi Dham.
She hinted that celebrity devotees like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might make cameo appearances, adding some star power for fans.
Chaturvedi finished shooting in 22 days
The sequel will spotlight events at Kainchi Dham, a spiritual hotspot visited by stars and global devotees alike.
Singh also has ideas for a third film to take the story worldwide.
Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi pulled off the first movie's script in under a month and finished shooting in just 22 days, a pretty impressive feat!