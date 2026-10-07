Producer Tharayil dies October 5 aged 63 after health issues
Entertainment
George Pius Tharayil, a well-known producer behind some big South Indian films, passed away on October 5 at age 63 after dealing with health issues.
ANI reported that his loss is being felt across the industry where he spent over 20 years working on Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi movies.
Tharayil remembered ahead October 8 funeral
Starting out in 2002, Tharayil was associated with Mitr - My Friend, served as executive producer on Billa 2, and later produced Kamal Haasan's Papanasam.
Tributes have been pouring in from actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on social media.
Friends and colleagues are gathering to pay their respects ahead of his funeral on October 8, a quiet farewell to someone who helped shape South Indian cinema behind the scenes.