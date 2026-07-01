'Project Hail Mary' lands July 3 on Prime Video
Entertainment
Project Hail Mary, the movie, is coming to Prime Video on July 3, 2026.
After making waves in theaters and a quick stop on MGM+, it's now headed to one of the biggest streaming platforms, making it easier for everyone to watch.
MGM staged rollout across platforms
MGM rolled out Project Hail Mary in stages: first theaters, then digital download, a short run on MGM+, and now Prime Video.
This move is all about reaching more people and keeping the buzz going, so if you missed it earlier, streaming has your back.