Promise's AI tools help filmmakers cut costs and challenge studios
Entertainment
Hollywood is getting a tech upgrade: AI is now helping filmmakers cut costs and break away from big studio rules.
Studios like Promise, backed by Google and Disney, are using AI to create backgrounds, special effects, and even digital actors.
It's opening doors for smaller teams to make movies their own way.
'Touch the Grass' used AI tools
Promise's horror film Touch the Grass used AI tools (like China's Seedance 2.5) to turn a basic set into wild locations (think a field of swaying grass and a nightmarish underground cavern) all in real time.
Director Dave Clark says AI-generated characters can become interesting and believable with "great dialogue and backstory."
Still, not everyone's sold: some directors and unions worry about jobs as AI takes over more of the process.