Prosecution alleges 'double standards' in Dileep's acquittal, to appeal verdict 

The Kerala government has decided to appeal against the recent acquittal of actor Dileep in a 2017 abduction and sexual assault case. The prosecution has criticized the trial court's decision, claiming it disregarded key evidence and applied "double standards" when clearing Dileep and his co-accused Sarath G Nair of conspiracy charges. The appeal will be filed soon before the Kerala High Court , reported PTI.

Details Prosecution's report criticizes trial court's judgment A report by Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar has called the trial court's judgment "unsustainable." The report, submitted to the Director General of Prosecution for filing an appeal, criticized the acquittal of Dileep and three others as well as the 20-year sentences given to six convicted persons. It alleged that evidence presented by the prosecution was evaluated in a "most unfair, non-judicious and partisan manner."

Evidence Prosecution claims key evidence was ignored The prosecution's report stated that many valuable pieces of evidence were "either ignored or discarded without any valid reasons." It also criticized the trial court's reasoning for rejecting their evidence as "flimsy and non-judicious." The report further alleged that the judgment, which spans 1,709 pages, is unnecessarily lengthy and difficult to read and understand.

Appeal Kerala government seeks stricter punishment and evidence review The prosecution has also criticized the 20-year sentences given to six others in the case, arguing that life imprisonment should have been the minimum punishment under Indian law. With government approval, an appeal will now be filed before the Kerala High Court. Officials are pushing for stricter punishment and a review of how evidence was handled in Dileep's acquittal.