PSY's 'Gangnam Style' makes history with 6B views
What's the story
PSY's iconic track Gangnam Style has made history by becoming the first K-pop music video to surpass six billion views on YouTube. The milestone was achieved on Monday, nearly 14 years after the video's initial release. The milestone highlights PSY's role in expanding K-pop's global reach ahead of artists such as BTS and BLACKPINK.
Video details
Details about 'Gangnam Style'
The music video for Gangnam Style, directed by Cho Soo-Hyun, features PSY's signature dance moves and a series of now-iconic scenes.
These include PSY dancing alone in a horse stable and singing while lying between a man's legs.
The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2012, further solidifying its status as a game-changer in the music industry.
Record-breaking debut
'Gangnam Style' was 1st video to reach 1 billion views
Upon its release in 2012, the Gangnam Style music video made history by becoming the first YouTube upload to reach one billion views.
This milestone earned it a place in the Billion Views Club, which now also includes other chart-toppers like Justin Bieber's Baby, Taylor Swift's Blank Space, and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You.
Since then, several other K-pop videos have also joined this elite club.
K-pop milestones
Other K-pop videos in the billion-views club
Following in PSY's footsteps, other K-pop artists have also made their mark on YouTube's Billion Views Club.
BTS's Dynamite and Butter, as well as BLACKPINK's Pink Venom and How You Like That, are among the videos that have achieved this milestone.
Meanwhile, PSY founded his own record label, P Nation, in 2019.