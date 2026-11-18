Pugh jokingly pitches to play James Bond villain opposite Pattinson
Florence Pugh is hoping to join the next James Bond movie as a villain alongside Robert Pattinson.
She made her pitch in a lighthearted moment during her speech at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, saying Florence Pugh, "I sent Denis a message this morning, and I said, 'Congratulations on finding a new Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5'4'?'"
Pugh, Pattinson in 'Dune: Part Three'
Before any possible Bond collaboration, Pugh and Pattinson are already set to appear together in Dune: Part Three, out December 18, 2026.
With Pattinson playing Scytale and Pugh returning as Princess Irulan, fans are excited to see their on-screen chemistry, maybe even before they take on the world of 007.