Pulkit Mani cancels Noida show citing threats after Modi mimicry

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani has called off his upcoming show in Noida due to "unforeseen circumstances."

His upcoming shows in Lucknow and Kanpur were called off after facing threats for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Indore on Saturday.

On Instagram, Mani said repeated threats from goon activists led to the cancelations, making it unsafe to perform.