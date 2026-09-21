Pulkit Mani cancels Noida show citing threats after Modi mimicry
Entertainment
Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani has called off his upcoming show in Noida due to "unforeseen circumstances."
His upcoming shows in Lucknow and Kanpur were called off after facing threats for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Indore on Saturday.
On Instagram, Mani said repeated threats from goon activists led to the cancelations, making it unsafe to perform.
BJP leaders criticize Rahul Gandhi's mimicry
The act sparked a wave of criticism from BJP leaders: Union Minister Piyush Goyal called out Rahul Gandhi for "cheap political theater," while Kiren Rijiju described the party as a "circus."
The whole episode highlights just how tricky political satire can be in India right now.