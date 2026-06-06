Pulkit Samrat wraps next film with Tips
What's the story
Tips Films has wrapped the shooting of its next project featuring Pulkit Samrat, reported Bollywood Hungama. The production house recently celebrated the release of David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Friday, while simultaneously completing this new venture. Only a song sequence is pending to be filmed before the project enters post-production.
Actor's journey
Samrat's recent success boosts anticipation for upcoming projects
Samrat recently received acclaim for his role in Netflix's sports-mystery web series, Glory. His performance in a new avatar impressed audiences and critics alike. This positive response has only heightened the anticipation for his upcoming projects, including the yet-to-be-titled film with Tips. The project marks an exciting collaboration between Samrat, director Sneha Taurani, and producer Ramesh Taurani.
Other projects
Samrat's other projects
Samrat has been on a roll recently. Before Glory, he was seen in Rahu Ketu, which was released in January. Directed by Vipul Vig, it also starred Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Chunky Panday, among others. The film follows two bumbling and unlucky characters, Rahu (Sharma) and Ketu (Samrat), who are brought to life from a notebook written by Churu Lal Sharma (Manu Rishi Chadha).