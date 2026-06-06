Pulkit Samrat wraps next film with Tips

Other projects

Samrat's other projects

Samrat has been on a roll recently. Before Glory, he was seen in Rahu Ketu, which was released in January. Directed by Vipul Vig, it also starred Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Chunky Panday, among others. The film follows two bumbling and unlucky characters, Rahu (Sharma) and Ketu (Samrat), who are brought to life from a notebook written by Churu Lal Sharma (Manu Rishi Chadha).