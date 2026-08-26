Pune cyber police file FIR over posts about Rupali Chakankar
Pune's cyber police have filed an FIR against Milind Maruti Gore, Sapna Nandkishore Raut, and others for allegedly posting defamatory and obscene content about NCP leader and former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar.
The posts, shared between March 20 and August 21, 2026, reportedly caused her mental and sexual harassment and harmed her reputation.
Chakankar brought screenshots and evidence to the police on August 21, 2026.
Chakankar alleges misleading posts and threats
Chakankar says the posts linked her to news about Ashok Kharat's arrest in a rape case by sharing unrelated photos and videos of them together with misleading claims.
Raut, who handles social media for the Ajit Pawar group, and Gore are accused of making threatening comments.
Police confirmed an FIR under cyber laws is now active, with investigations ongoing.