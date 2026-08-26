Pune cyber police file FIR over posts about Rupali Chakankar

Pune's cyber police have filed an FIR against Milind Maruti Gore, Sapna Nandkishore Raut, and others for allegedly posting defamatory and obscene content about NCP leader and former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

The posts, shared between March 20 and August 21, 2026, reportedly caused her mental and sexual harassment and harmed her reputation.

Chakankar brought screenshots and evidence to the police on August 21, 2026.