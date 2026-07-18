Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses plea to restore 'Satluj'
Entertainment
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has turned down a request to get the film Satluj back on streaming platforms.
Mohali resident Shravan Singh filed the plea, saying there's no law stopping the movie's release, but the judges questioned if he was really the right person to bring this up and dismissed it quickly.
'Satluj' faced up to 127 cuts
Satluj, which dives into human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's investigation of alleged illegal cremations by Punjab Police in the 1980s and 1990s, has faced a tough road.
The censor board reportedly wanted up to 127 cuts. Even though it briefly streamed uncut on ZEE5, government pushback got it pulled on July 5, 2026.
The detailed court order is still pending.