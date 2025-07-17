Punjabi actress Isha Kaloya's Hindi TV debut

Isha, Apeksha excited for new beginnings

For both Kaloya and Malviya, this marks a big leap: it's their first time leading a Hindi fiction series after years of hard work.

Kaloya says she's "thrilled" to finally see her dream come true, while Malviya calls it a breakthrough moment.

With producers behind hits like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on board, this series could be the next big thing for fresh talent on TV.