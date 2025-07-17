Next Article
Punjabi actress Isha Kaloya's Hindi TV debut
Isha Kaloya, best known from Heer Tey Tedi Kheer, is stepping into Hindi television with the new drama Jhalee Ki Kahani.
She'll play Amrit—a name close to her Amritsar roots and meaningful in both Hinduism and Sikhism.
The show also stars Apeksha Malviya and Vishal Gandhi.
Isha, Apeksha excited for new beginnings
For both Kaloya and Malviya, this marks a big leap: it's their first time leading a Hindi fiction series after years of hard work.
Kaloya says she's "thrilled" to finally see her dream come true, while Malviya calls it a breakthrough moment.
With producers behind hits like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on board, this series could be the next big thing for fresh talent on TV.