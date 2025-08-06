Punjabi film 'Hanji Kaun' skips theaters, heads to streaming Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Hanji Kaun, a new Punjabi crime comedy starring Love Gill and Nisha Bano, is skipping theaters and heading straight to streaming. Catch it exclusively on Chaupal from August 7, 2025.

The story follows a group of friends whose party takes a wild turn after they discover a dead body—leading to even more chaos (and laughs) as things spiral out of control.