Punjabi film 'Hanji Kaun' skips theaters, heads to streaming
Hanji Kaun, a new Punjabi crime comedy starring Love Gill and Nisha Bano, is skipping theaters and heading straight to streaming. Catch it exclusively on Chaupal from August 7, 2025.
The story follows a group of friends whose party takes a wild turn after they discover a dead body—leading to even more chaos (and laughs) as things spiral out of control.
What to expect from the film
If you're into comedies with unexpected twists, this one's for you.
Gill brings his signature charm while Bano adds plenty of wit, making the offbeat storyline even more fun.
No need for tickets—just stream and enjoy from your couch!