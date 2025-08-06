Next Article
'Sitaare Zameen Par' rental price equalized on iOS, Android
Aamir Khan Productions has fixed the rental price for "Sitaare Zameen Par" at ₹100 on iOS, matching what Android users pay.
This update follows complaints about iOS viewers being charged more (₹179).
The film, directed by RS Prasanna, hit theaters in June and just dropped digitally on YouTube.
Team previously issued apology for higher charges
Responding to social media feedback, the team apologized on X and said their goal is to keep the film "affordable and accessible to every single one of you."
Starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, "Sitaare Zameen Par" tells the uplifting story of a basketball coach working with neurodivergent kids—a message that's clearly resonated with audiences.