Panorama Studios acquires distribution rights for 3 Punjabi films
What's the story
Panorama Studios, a prominent Indian film production and distribution company, has acquired the worldwide theatrical distribution rights for three upcoming Punjabi films set to release in 2026. The movies are Argentina, starring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta; Thaapi, featuring Neeru Bajwa and Sunny Singh; and Ranjheya with Harrdy Sandhu and Simrat Kaur. This deal marks a significant expansion of Panorama Studios's Punjabi film portfolio.
Regional focus
'Punjabi cinema is going through a rediscovery phase'
The acquisition is part of Panorama Studios's strategy to increase its presence in Punjab, led by Anshu Kapoor, who joined the company earlier this year as head of Punjabi production and acquisition.
Kapoor told Variety, "Punjabi cinema is going through a rediscovery phase, with audiences seeking fresh stories to explore new genres."
"Since joining Panorama Studios, my focus has been on building meaningful relationships with producers, filmmakers, and talent across the industry."
Film selection
Kapoor praised the 3 films
Kapoor further added that Argentina, Thaapi, and Ranjheya are "excellent examples of the scale, diversity, and quality we want to champion."
Kumar Mangat Pathak, chair of Panorama Studios, echoed this sentiment.
He said, "Punjabi cinema today enjoys a strong cultural connect not only within India but also across international markets where Punjabi-speaking audiences are significant."
Upcoming releases
Other Punjabi films in Panorama's lineup
In addition to the three newly acquired films, Panorama Studios's Punjabi film lineup also includes Kankaan De Ole, set to release on July 31, and 70 Syaal, a horror-folklore drama set in Punjab.
These films are part of the studio's strategy to build a strong and consistent Punjabi film slate.