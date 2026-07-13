Panorama Studios acquires distribution rights for 3 Punjabi films

The acquisition is part of Panorama Studios's strategy to increase its presence in Punjab, led by Anshu Kapoor, who joined the company earlier this year as head of Punjabi production and acquisition.

Kapoor told Variety, "Punjabi cinema is going through a rediscovery phase, with audiences seeking fresh stories to explore new genres."

"Since joining Panorama Studios, my focus has been on building meaningful relationships with producers, filmmakers, and talent across the industry."