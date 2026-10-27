Punjabi joins 'Vasudha' as Rudraani to challenge Vasudha and Chandrika

Kamya Punjabi is joining the hit show Vasudha as Rudraani Singh Shekhawat, a high-society business rival returning from the US.

Her character is here to challenge Vasudha and Chandrika, promising some fresh drama.

Kamya shared, "Vasudha has been doing well, and it is always encouraging to see audiences connect with a show and its evolving storyline... Rudraani offers me that opportunity, and I look forward to exploring her complexities and bringing this new dimension to Vasudha."