'Puranpoli' video for 'Lust Stories 3' premieres October 28
Puranpoli, the catchy track from Lust Stories 3, is getting its own music video on October 28, just in time for Diwali.
Composed by Sneha Khanwalkar for Vikramaditya Motwane's segment, the song's playful energy aims to bring some festive cheer and get everyone moving.
'Puranpoli' video features Kratex and Chandanshive
The video features Kratex and Ganesh Chandanshive, channeling the fun spirit of the popular Maharashtrian sweet flatbread often prepared during festivals and family celebrations it's named after.
Khanwalkar shared her excitement about spreading joy through this collaboration, hoping it inspires plenty of dance and good vibes this Diwali.
The release also ties back to Lust Stories 3, the Netflix anthology that dives into love, relationships, and all kinds of emotions with a star-studded cast.