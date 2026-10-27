'Puranpoli' video for 'Lust Stories 3' premieres October 28

The video features Kratex and Ganesh Chandanshive, channeling the fun spirit of the popular Maharashtrian sweet flatbread often prepared during festivals and family celebrations it's named after.

Khanwalkar shared her excitement about spreading joy through this collaboration, hoping it inspires plenty of dance and good vibes this Diwali.

The release also ties back to Lust Stories 3, the Netflix anthology that dives into love, relationships, and all kinds of emotions with a star-studded cast.