'Welcome to Jungle' has no vulgarity, only dark comedy: Director
What's the story
Ahmed Khan, the director of the hit film Welcome to the Jungle, has defended his decision to keep the movie a "sheer comedy." In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he said that they didn't mix horror or crime into their comedy. "We haven't kept body-shaming or anything vulgar. We have eliminated these things and now we have to do comedy," he said.
Film strategy
'We have kept humor pure'
Khan further explained his strategy for Welcome to the Jungle.
"We have kept humor pure, relied on meta humor and dark comedy," he said.
The film features actors in only one outfit, a conscious decision by the director to explore a different avenue for comedy cinema.
"People eventually loved it," he added.
They also dealt with incorporating 34 key actors in the comedy film.
Film details
About the film and its box office collection
The film, which was released worldwide on June 26, has been a box office success, grossing over ₹100 crore in India and overseas. It has currently earned over ₹190 crore globally.
The story follows a group of amateur actors promised a multi-crore film that is actually set in a real jungle with residents of a doomed village named Azadgarh.
The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.