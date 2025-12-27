Pushpa 2 premiere tragedy: Allu Arjun faces charges after stampede Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Telugu star Allu Arjun has been officially named in the charge sheet for a deadly stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Chikkadpally on December 4, 2024.

The chaos led to the loss of M Revathi's life and left her nine-year-old son, Sritej, critically injured.

Police have named Arjun, his security team, and the theater management as accused in the charge sheet for their alleged roles in the incident.