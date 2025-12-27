Next Article
Pushpa 2 premiere tragedy: Allu Arjun faces charges after stampede
Entertainment
Telugu star Allu Arjun has been officially named in the charge sheet for a deadly stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Chikkadpally on December 4, 2024.
The chaos led to the loss of M Revathi's life and left her nine-year-old son, Sritej, critically injured.
Police have named Arjun, his security team, and the theater management as accused in the charge sheet for their alleged roles in the incident.
What happened next: investigation and recovery
After months in intensive care at KIMS Hospital, Sritej was finally discharged in April 2025 and is still recovering.
The family had attended the event because Sritej was a big fan of Arjun.
Everyone named in the case—including Arjun—was questioned several times during the investigation into what went wrong that night.