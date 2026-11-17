'Pyaade' 1st look teases secrets ahead of December 4 release
The first look at Pyaade is here, and it's all about secrets and power plays.
Directed by Shekhar S Jha, this suspense thriller stars Jimmy Shergill, Pranutan Bahl, and Adhyayan Suman.
The poster hints at a story where control and hidden motives drive the action.
Mark your calendars: Pyaade hits theaters December 4.
'Pyaade' film explores manipulation and power
Pyaade dives deep into power dynamics and manipulation, promising a plot that keeps you guessing.
Distributed by Cinepolis India, the film aims to leave you with more questions than answers, just like any good thriller should.