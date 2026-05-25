When, where to watch TVF's new series 'The Pyramid Scheme'

The series also features Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil. The story takes a dark turn as Goldy's dreams for a better life become tainted by greed and betrayal. The show is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey.

Production insights

'The Pyramid Scheme' explores ambition and instant wealth

Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, said in a statement: "With this series we wanted to explore ambition, validation, and the world of pyramid schemes, something not really shown on screen." Manish Menghani, Director & Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, added, "What makes this series compelling is the way it brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration and how the pursuit of a better life can influence one's choices both good and bad."