Quentin Tarantino is alive; viral death claim baseless

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is alive and well, contrary to a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed he had died in an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The tweet garnered over 1,000 likes and falsely claimed Deadline as the source, which was soon rubbished by the news portal. A source told TMZ, "Quentin is alive and well and his family is all good too." Another account erroneously reported that comedian Jerry Seinfeld had met a similar fate.