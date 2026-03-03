Quentin Tarantino is alive; viral death claim baseless
What's the story
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is alive and well, contrary to a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed he had died in an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The tweet garnered over 1,000 likes and falsely claimed Deadline as the source, which was soon rubbished by the news portal. A source told TMZ, "Quentin is alive and well and his family is all good too." Another account erroneously reported that comedian Jerry Seinfeld had met a similar fate.
Misinformation spread
AI-generated images claimed to show Tarantino in bomb shelter
The false news about Tarantino's death was further fueled by several AI-generated images claiming to show the filmmaker in a bomb shelter in Israel. These posts have also been reported on X and flagged by Grok as misinformation. The rumors come in the wake of escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran over the weekend, leading to wider conflict in the Middle East.
Filmmaker's ties
Tarantino owns home in Israel
Tarantino, who owns a home in Israel, reportedly spends time there with his family when not working on films. He is married to Israeli actor-model Daniella Pick, and they have two children together. Tarantino has expressed support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. His last film was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.