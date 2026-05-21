'Abbott Elementary' creator to make Betty Boop movie

Quinta Brunson, the creator and Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary, is set to develop and star in a feature film adaptation of the iconic animated character Betty Boop, Variety reported. The project will be produced by Fifth Chance Productions, Brunson's company, in collaboration with Mark Fleischer (grandson of Betty Boop's creator, Max Fleischer) and Fleischer Studios. The movie will explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the eyes of her creator.

Plot details The film will explore Betty Boop and Max's relationship The film will delve into the relationship between Max and his creation, Betty Boop. It will examine how he dealt with creative and commercial pressures while building one of the world's first animated icons. This marks the first time since the 1930s that Betty Boop is getting a theatrical motion picture adaptation in which she stars.

Statement This is what Brunson said about the project Brunson said in a statement, "Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche." "She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century." "After Erin (Wehrenberg) and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather's creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell."

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Collaboration Fleischer has praised Brunson's vision for the film Fleischer expressed his admiration for Brunson's vision. He said, "Quinta so embodies Betty's love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness, and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention." The film will be overseen by Wehrenberg, head of creative affairs at Fifth Chance Productions.

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