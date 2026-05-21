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'Abbott Elementary' creator to make Betty Boop movie
Quinta Brunson to headline 'Betty Boop' movie

'Abbott Elementary' creator to make Betty Boop movie

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 21, 2026
12:23 pm
What's the story

Quinta Brunson, the creator and Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary, is set to develop and star in a feature film adaptation of the iconic animated character Betty Boop, Variety reported. The project will be produced by Fifth Chance Productions, Brunson's company, in collaboration with Mark Fleischer (grandson of Betty Boop's creator, Max Fleischer) and Fleischer Studios. The movie will explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the eyes of her creator.

Plot details

The film will explore Betty Boop and Max's relationship

The film will delve into the relationship between Max and his creation, Betty Boop. It will examine how he dealt with creative and commercial pressures while building one of the world's first animated icons. This marks the first time since the 1930s that Betty Boop is getting a theatrical motion picture adaptation in which she stars.

Statement

This is what Brunson said about the project

Brunson said in a statement, "Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche." "She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century." "After Erin (Wehrenberg) and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather's creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell."

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Collaboration

Fleischer has praised Brunson's vision for the film

Fleischer expressed his admiration for Brunson's vision. He said, "Quinta so embodies Betty's love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness, and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention." The film will be overseen by Wehrenberg, head of creative affairs at Fifth Chance Productions.

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Character history

Meanwhile, know more about Betty Boop and Brunson's achievements

Created by Max in 1930, Betty Boop has appeared in over 100 cartoons. She was the first animated independent female film superstar of her era and remains a global cultural icon. Meanwhile, Brunson continues to enjoy success with Abbott Elementary, which made her the first Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series solo.

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