R Madhavan warns fans about fake Instagram account
R Madhavan just gave his followers a heads-up about a fake Instagram account pretending to be him.
He posted on Instagram, making it clear that the account isn't run by him or his team, and said appropriate steps are being taken to hold the person accountable.
The actor's warning to fans
Sharing a screenshot of the fake profile, Madhavan reminded everyone that no other account represents him or speaks on his behalf on Instagram or any other social media.
His warning is a good reminder for fans to double-check before trusting celebrity accounts online.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up for the second installment of Dhurandhar. He recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming. Turns out an unexpected rainstorm set the mood for an important scene.
Fans can look forward to seeing him in the second installment; he is known in the franchise for the role of IB director Ajay Sanyal.