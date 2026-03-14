R Madhavan warns fans about fake Instagram account

Sharing a screenshot of the fake profile, Madhavan reminded everyone that no other account represents him or speaks on his behalf on Instagram or any other social media. His warning is a good reminder for fans to double-check before trusting celebrity accounts online.

Meanwhile, on the work front

Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up for the second installment of Dhurandhar. He recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming. Turns out an unexpected rainstorm set the mood for an important scene.

Fans can look forward to seeing him in the second installment; he is known in the franchise for the role of IB director Ajay Sanyal.