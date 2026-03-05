Raaj Shaandilyaa parts ways with Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures

In a recent development, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa has reportedly terminated his contract with Balaji Motion Pictures, the production house owned by Ektaa Kapoor . The decision comes after Balaji allegedly raised concerns over Shaandilyaa's involvement in Bhagam Bhag 2 as director. A source close to the situation told Variety India that this move was taken because the director felt he was missing out on "creatively and financially rewarding" opportunities.

Official statement 'It has now been over two weeks since the termination...' Confirming the news, Shaandilyaa released a statement. "I, Raaj Shaandilyaa, had, in accordance with my contractual rights, issued a notice terminating my arrangement with Balaji Telefilms." "It has now been over two weeks since the termination notice was issued." "If Balaji Telefilms believed it had any sustainable legal basis to challenge the termination, it was open to them to approach the appropriate civil court." "No such proceedings have been initiated," he added.

Legal assurance 'Bhagam Bhag 2' is very much on track' Shaandilyaa further assured that he is confident about his legal standing. "I remain fully confident of my legal position and will address any such allegations through the appropriate legal process." "It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track, and the project will proceed as scheduled." He also hinted at possible pressure tactics from Balaji Telefilms, urging others in the industry to take note of such behavior when considering future professional collaborations.

