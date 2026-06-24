Raashii Khanna gushes over Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan amid 'Dharman' casting
What's the story
Actor Raashii Khanna has been confirmed as a part of the ensemble cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. The news was announced on Wednesday, along with the release of mahurat photos from the film's pooja ceremony. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, Dharman has been one of Tamil cinema's most awaited projects.
Actor's note
Khanna expressed her gratitude on social media
Khanna took to Instagram to share her excitement about being part of Dharman. She wrote, "Sharing space with legends is a reminder that greatness isn't just talent; it's discipline, humility, and an enduring love for the craft." "Grateful for the conversations, the warmth, and the opportunity to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds and hearts in cinema."
Production updates
'Dharman': Changes in directorial team and other details
Since its announcement in January 2026, Dharman has seen multiple changes. Initially, Sundar C was announced as the director but later left due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Cibi Chakravarthy was then confirmed as the new director. However, he was replaced by Marimuthu. The film also stars Simran and Yogi Babu in lead roles with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Career updates
Other upcoming projects of Khanna
Khanna is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee's comedy entertainer with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, scheduled for a December release. She will also be seen in Talakhon Mein Ek opposite Vikrant Massey and share screen space with R Madhavan in Bridge. Additionally, she will reprise her role as Megha Vyas in Farzi 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.