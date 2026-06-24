Raashii Khanna gushes over Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan amid 'Dharman' casting

Actor's note

Khanna expressed her gratitude on social media

Khanna took to Instagram to share her excitement about being part of Dharman. She wrote, "Sharing space with legends is a reminder that greatness isn't just talent; it's discipline, humility, and an enduring love for the craft." "Grateful for the conversations, the warmth, and the opportunity to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds and hearts in cinema."