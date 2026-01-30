'Rabbit Trap' on OTT: Where to watch the horror film
Rabbit Trap, a 2025 film by Bryn Chainey, was digitally released around September 30, 2025 and is available for rent/purchase on Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.
Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen play a musician couple who head to rural Wales in search of some creative spark—but things get weird when Darcy accidentally disrupts a fairy ring and an unnamed child appears.
Streaming platform
You can stream Rabbit Trap right now on Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV.
The film's festival run and critical reception
Reviews are mixed—it's sitting at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes—but the moody atmosphere and practical effects are getting some love from critics.