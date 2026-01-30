'Rabbit Trap' on OTT: Where to watch the horror film Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Rabbit Trap, a 2025 film by Bryn Chainey, was digitally released around September 30, 2025 and is available for rent/purchase on Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen play a musician couple who head to rural Wales in search of some creative spark—but things get weird when Darcy accidentally disrupts a fairy ring and an unnamed child appears.