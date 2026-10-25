'Absurd': Radhika Apte calls out extreme violence in films
What's the story
Radhika Apte, known for her versatile roles in Indian cinema, has spoken out against the trend of extreme violence in films. The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series Akka, said she doesn't understand how people can enjoy such movies. "I don't watch those films; I find them absurd," she told PTI.
Industry observation
'I'd rather not be part of it...'
Apte noted that films centered around violence seem to be driving theatrical business, a trend she is reluctant to be part of.
She explained, "Like, I don't understand how one can watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up and creatively beaten up."
"What is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation."
"So, I'd rather not be a part of it."
Changed priorities
On how becoming a mother changed her work priorities
The 41-year-old actor, who became a mother in 2024, said her work priorities have changed.
"All I ask for is 12 hours of workday and not a 16-hour workday or like some time off, and it's not always possible."
"I also wanted to not work because nothing was worth (doing it). For me, I wanted to be with her as much as possible, and I still do because she's too small."
New venture
All about 'Akka'
Apte is now awaiting the release of her show Akka, a gangster drama set in the 1980s. The series, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, will premiere on Netflix on October 30.
It features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar in key roles.
Akka is the latest project from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.