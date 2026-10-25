'Absurd': Radhika Apte calls out extreme violence in films

Apte noted that films centered around violence seem to be driving theatrical business, a trend she is reluctant to be part of.

She explained, "Like, I don't understand how one can watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up and creatively beaten up."

"What is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation."

"So, I'd rather not be a part of it."